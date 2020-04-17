Easy Middle Eastern recipe from Chef Valerie Preston
ATLANTA - Sifted Provisions Chef Valerie Preston demonstrates an at-home recipe for making Shakshuka.
For more information on Sifted Provisions click here.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cups tomato sauce or canned tomatoes
- ¼ onion, cut into strips
- ½ bell pepper, seeded, cut into strips
- 2 eggs
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp paprika
- ¼ cup cilantro and parsley, roughly chopped
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
FOR SERVING:
- Pita or bread for serving
- Feta cheese, optional
INSTRUCTIONS:
Advertisement
- Preheat oven to 375F.
- Heat olive oil in a cast iron or oven-safe pan.
- Saute peppers, onions and garlic until onions are translucent.
- Add spices and toast for about 1 minute or until fragrant.
- Add tomato sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Let simmer for 5-7 minutes or until thickened.
- Crack eggs directly into the pan. Place pan in oven for 5-7 minutes or until eggs are done as you like. Garnish with fresh cilantro, parsley, and feta, if using.
- Serve with pita or crusty bread.
ABOUT SIFTED PROVISIONS Sifted Provisions saves you a trip to the grocery store with chef-crafted grocery bundles full of fresh produce, frozen meats, pantry staples, and household items. Maintain your health and safety with our Touch-Free Curbside Pickup or Doorstep Delivery.