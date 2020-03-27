East West Connector to re-open after serious car wreck

Police are working to re-open the East West Connector in Smyrna following a single-vehicle accident Friday morning.

According to Smyrna police, the only person inside of the car during the crash was the driver. The driver suffered "non-life threatening injuries" and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The car appeared to split into two and hit a tree.

Investigators confirmed shortly before 10 a.m. that they were preparing to re-open the road.

The Smyrna Police Department's Unit- Selected Traffic Enforcement Program Unit, is investigating the accident.