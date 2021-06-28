East Point mother survives violent carjacking, suspect still at large

DeAndreia Sherrell is still shaken days after she was viciously attacked at the Dodson Courtyard Apartments in East Point.

Sherell told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "The biggest thing is when I close my eyes, I can still see his masked face and fist just coming for me."

Sherrell was sitting in her car in the complex parking lot on Dodson Drive Connector at around 1 p.m. Saturday, talking to her mom on the phone, when a man yanked open her car door.

"He pulled the door you know, he just reared back and started punching me in the face like, 'B, get out of the car, get the F out of the car,' and I was screaming," Sherrell said.

The mother of three says she blew her car horn and screamed for help, all the while trying to fight the man off

"As I was fighting him off he was pulling my arm," said Sherrell. "I was doing whatever I could, kicking, punching. I was hitting the horn with my right hand. I even remember at one point he tried to drag me out of the car by my hair. It was terrifying."

Sherrell believes she blacked out at one point. She says the man climbed over her into the front passenger seat, pushed her out of her vehicle and took off in her car, a black 2017 Nissan Altima with silver "Transformers" Autobot decals.

Sherrell says the man also got away with two cellphones and her bank cards and used those cards at a gas station and the Walmart on Cleveland Avenue shortly after the carjacking.

Sherrell is thankful she escaped with just a few bruises, knowing it could've been much worse.

"I think that's the scariest part, and I don't want to get to that point. To think that I was that close," said Sherrell. "But, in the moment, I really wondered if this was it. You know?"

