Police release photos of person of interest in string of robberies around East Point
article
EAST POINT, Ga. - The East Point Police Department has released photos of a woman they believe to be connected to a string of robberies around the city.
The woman, who has not been named, is said to have a connection to have a series of burglaries that took place between July 11-12.
Police say she drives a newer white model Tahoe. She has a broken heart tattoo on her neck, and a snake tattoo on her face.
Police believe the woman drives a newer model white Tahoe.
If you recognize her, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) to leave an anonymous tip. Information that leads to an arrest and indictment is eligible for a reward up to $2,000.