East point police identify persons of interest in 11-year-old deadly shooting

East point police identified two people connected to the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy in early November.

According to investigators, around 11 p.m. on November 6 officers went to the 1200 block of Bell Avenue and found the 11-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The child, later identified as Tyrell Sims, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

East point police identified two persons of interests as 36-year-old Jeremiah Taylor and 23-year-old Antonius Montanez Aziz.

Police believe both have information about the shooting that could help detectives in the investigation.

Anyone who sees either Aziz or Taylor should contact East Point police at 404-761-2177. Police warn against anyone approaching either of these individuals.

