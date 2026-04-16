East Point police find 17 pounds of pot in murder arrest
EAST POINT, Ga. - The East Point Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and the FBI teamed up to arrest a murder suspect and seize a large cache of drugs and a weapon Tuesday.
Police arrest murder suspect in East Point
What we know:
According to the East Point Police Department, members of the Special Operations Unit helped federal agents find and arrest a person wanted for murder within the city limits.
During the search, officers reported finding 17 pounds of marijuana and 3,300 grams of promethazine with codeine. Police also recovered a Draco pistol at the scene.
Details on the suspect and charges
What we don't know:
Police have not named the person taken into custody or specified where the murder took place.
It is also unclear what specific charges the individual will face regarding the drugs and weapon found during the search.
Chief promises continued patrols
What they're saying:
Chief Shawn Buchanan said he wants neighbors to know the department is staying alert to keep the community safe. "We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our city and combat all forms of criminal activity," the department shared in a statement. The department punctuated the announcement by telling citizens, "WE OUT HERE."
Evidence seized in East Point raid
By the numbers:
- 17: Pounds of marijuana recovered.
- 3,300: Grams of promethazine with codeine found.
- 1: Draco pistol seized by officers.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the East Point Police Department, which detailed the arrest and evidence seizure in a public statement Wednesday.