East Point police find 17 pounds of pot in murder arrest

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The Brief East Point police and the FBI caught a murder suspect during a search in the city Wednesday. Officers found 17 pounds of marijuana, thousands of grams of promethazine, and a Draco pistol during the arrest. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect or the specific murder case they are linked to.



The East Point Police Department’s Special Operations Unit and the FBI teamed up to arrest a murder suspect and seize a large cache of drugs and a weapon Tuesday.

Police arrest murder suspect in East Point

What we know:

According to the East Point Police Department, members of the Special Operations Unit helped federal agents find and arrest a person wanted for murder within the city limits.

During the search, officers reported finding 17 pounds of marijuana and 3,300 grams of promethazine with codeine. Police also recovered a Draco pistol at the scene.

Details on the suspect and charges

What we don't know:

Police have not named the person taken into custody or specified where the murder took place.

It is also unclear what specific charges the individual will face regarding the drugs and weapon found during the search.

Chief promises continued patrols

What they're saying:

Chief Shawn Buchanan said he wants neighbors to know the department is staying alert to keep the community safe. "We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our city and combat all forms of criminal activity," the department shared in a statement. The department punctuated the announcement by telling citizens, "WE OUT HERE."

Evidence seized in East Point raid

By the numbers:

17: Pounds of marijuana recovered.

3,300: Grams of promethazine with codeine found.

1: Draco pistol seized by officers.