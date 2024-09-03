East Point firefighter hurt responding to brush fires caused by power line failure

A firefighter was injured while responding to a high voltage power line failure in East Point on Tuesday night.

According to the East Point Fire Department, the failure occurred near the electric substation by Ben Hill Road. The incident caused approximately 6,000 feet of power lines to fall to the ground, igniting several brush fires in the area and causing a structure fire along Rolling Brook Trail.

Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished all brush fires, but crews remain on the scene to address the ongoing structure fire.

During the response, one firefighter sustained a leg injury and was transported for further evaluation. No additional injuries were reported.

