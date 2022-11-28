Authorities to give update on deadly East Point apartment fire, arrest of mother

Fulton County authorities are expected to give an update Monday morning on a deadly apartment fire that broke out the day before Thanksgiving in East Point.

Investigators arrested 27-year-old Nicole Jackson on Thanksgiving Day in connection to the death of one of her children and setting the catastrophic fire at an apartment complex off of Washington Road. Another one of her daughters were rushed to the hospital with injures from the fire.

A source told FOX 5 Atlanta Jackson confessed to killing one of the children, leaving one in the apartment and starting the fire.

Nicole Jackson (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The East Point Police Department said Saturday one of her children died and another was injured in the Nov. 23 fire. The investigation involved both the East Point Fire Department and East Point Police Department.

The fire was reported at Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments, off Washington Road. The blaze spread to multiple units, forcing residents to evacuate. Officials say they found the body of a 4-year-old girl in an upper apartment. A second young girl was taken to the hospital with fire-related injuries.

The building had a total of eight units, seven of which were occupied. Officials say the building is a complete loss with the roof having collapsed in during the fire.

East Point firefighters and investigators spent Thanksgiving going through the apartment building searching for clues.

The fire left many homeless heading into the holiday season. Several people returned to the complex on Thanksgiving to sift through debris in hopes of finding anything left.