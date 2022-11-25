Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died

Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point.

Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.

The fire was reported at Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments, off Washington Road. The blaze spread to multiple units, forcing residents to evacuate. Officials say they found the body of a 4-year-old girl in an upper apartment. A second young girl was taken to the hospital with fire-related injuries.

The building had a total of eight units, seven of which were occupied. Officials say the building is a complete loss with the roof having collapsed in during the fire.

East Point firefighters and investigators spent Thanksgiving going through the apartment building searching for clues.

The fire has left many homeless heading into the holiday season. Several people returned to the complex on Thanksgiving to sift through debris in hopes of finding anything left.

