East Austin bar transforms into Moe's Tavern from The Simpsons

An East Austin bar has transformed into a drinking spot made famous on "The Simpsons" for Halloween.

Nickel City has become Moe's Tavern for a second year in a row. The bar is offering food and drinks inspired by the show, including a Krusty Burger and Flaming Moe cocktail.

The bar has spared no expense when transforming into Moe's. New touches to this year's rendition include the Love Tester game and a chalkboard that features new phrases like the ones that Bart writes at the beginning of each episode.

Fans of the show will also enjoy some of the characters around the bar, including Homer, Barney and even Moe himself.

Employees welcome the temporary transformation as well, "It's a nice treat for our guests that come in and also it's nice to kinda reintroduce us to the community. And it's fun for us as a staff (because) we get to do some really cool unique things and have a little fun." said Lavoska Barton, a bartender at Moe's.

Nickel City even got its neighbor business to join in on the fun. J and J Spirits has turned its storefront into the comic book store, Android's Dungeon and Baseball Card Shop.

You have until November 3rd to visit Moe's before they make the transformation back into Nickel City.