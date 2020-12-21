Early voting takes over Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Early voting enters its second week and it’s also entering a new location. Starting Tuesday, Fulton County voters can cast their ballots early at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United has been transformed into a massive early voting location, giving voters another option.

Earlier this year, the county partnered with State Farm Arena and the Benz will give another option to help ease long lines and help to keep voters practicing social distancing. The county has moved over those 124 machines to the stadium overnight.

Poll workers will be sitting behind Plexiglas, there will be hand sanitizer at every stable, high-touch areas will be wiped down frequently, and a temperature check will be performed.

The polling location will be open through Dec. 30.

