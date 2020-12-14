Early voting begins in Georgia for the U.S. Senate runoffs

Monday is your first chance to head to the polls and cast your ballot in the U.S. Senate runoff election.

Early voting begins December 15 for the runoff election between incumbent Sen. David Purdue and John Ossoff.

The other race is between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

“The outcome of this January 5th Senate election will determine the future of our democracy in this country,” Democratic Strategist Tharon Johnson said.

“We are heading towards another razor thin margin in this runoff,” Republican Strategist Brian Robinson said.

Robinson told FOX 5 Republicans are working hard and spending a lot of money campaigning to keep their candidates in office.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen on the Republican side. Over 500 paid people are scattered throughout Georgia. Knocking on doors and finding Republicans and making sure they turn out to vote,” Robinson said.

Big names are coming out to support their political candidate.

“The excitement is really, really big in Georgia on both sides but particularly with the Democrats,” Johnson said.

Democratic Strategist Tharon Johnson said although there is excitement, voters still must come back out.

“This is a base plus election for Republicans and Democrats. Democrat’s have got to make sure we turn out the base but make sure we have to build upon Biden coalition,” Johnson said.

Experts urge voters to have a plan.

“If you vote by mail or absentee before then do it again if you felt comfortable with it. Make sure if you go to a secure dropbox. Make sure you take a picture of your absentee ballot,” Johnson said.

Experts also said to double and triple check your ballots before you place it in the scanner or drop it off in the secure dropbox.

“Make sure that it actively reflects who you voted for,” Robinson said.

“Whether you are voting for Democrat or Republican we just want people to vote,” Johnson said.

Early voting ends January 1st and election day is January 5th.

