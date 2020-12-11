Loeffler kicks off 10-day campaign tour as Senate runoffs approach

Senator Kelly Loeffler kicked off the first of a 10-day tour in Jackson County on Friday ramping up to the January runoff election.

She and several other Republican leaders implored those living in Georgia’s Congressional 9th District to vote.

There was a sense of cautious optimism, as Republican leaders encouraged a group of about 100 conservatives to vote on January 5 as though life as they know it depends on it.

“We got a lot of work cut out for us folks,” Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said to the crowd at Jaemor Farms. “A lot of work. This is hard work.”

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

That call to action drew cheers from the large group as northwest Georgia Republicans vowed to support Senator Kelly Loeffler once again as she fights for a full Senate term.

She spoke exclusively with FOX 5 for a few minutes inside the farm's on-site market.

“The future of our nation is on the line,” she said.

The senator, who was has been scrutinized, but not charged with insider trading following a classified coronavirus briefing before the pandemic crippled the country, said if elected, financial assistance is in the way. Loeffler said a Senate panel has cleared her of any wrong-doing.

”Targeted financial relief is aimed at small businesses, restaurants, and hospitality where they’ve been forced to shut their doors,” she said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

In the days since the senatorial debate, Senator Loeffler has not directly responded to questions about the results of the presidential election.

“We are pursuing that in the courts and we’re going to keep fighting for the president,” she said.

With less than a month until Georgia’s election cycle comes to an end, Loeffler continues to campaign on her alignment with President Donald Trump’s values.

“I hope we can get four more years of that,” the senator said.

The main message at Friday’s rally was clear: northwest Georgia leaders want to see a red senate chamber.

“The state of Georgia is not going to be the state that allows the left to take over,” 9th District Representative Andrew Clyde said.

“There’s a big ‘if’ in front of us. All of us want to keep our republic, but that ‘if’ now is on every one of your shoulders,” Black said.

Senator Loeffler also said is closely watching the investigation into President-Elect Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Earlier in the day, she attended a rally with Sen. David Perdue hosted by former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin.

The senator’s 10-day “Fire Wall Tour,” as she calls it, continues Saturday.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.