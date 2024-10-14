34-year-old old dies in early morning shooting in Carrollton, suspect named

A 34-year-old man is dead after being shot in Carrollton's Thomas Homes community.

Carrollton police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers responded to 6th Street after receiving the 911 call.

When officers arrived, they immediately began to render aid. The victim, later identified as Gregory Martez Patton, was then transported to Tanner Medical Center where he died.

In a statement, the police went on to say investigators are gathering information, speaking to witnesses, and following leads.

The suspect in the case has since been identified as 26-year-old Quantrevion Desean Caldwell of Carrollton

Quantrevion Desean Caldwell (Credit: Carrollton Police Department)

He has an outstanding warrant for murder.

If you have any information regarding Caldwell's whereabouts, call 911 or the police department at 770-834-4451. Callers have the choice to remain anonymous.