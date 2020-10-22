Early morning fire tears through Roswell apartment complex

article

It is not yet known how many people were left homeless by an intense early morning apartment fire in Roswell.

Firefighters responded to the 900 block of Creekside Way at The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge apartments just after midnight Thursday morning.

Crews found heavy flames shooting up through the roof and thick smoke billowing from the two-story apartment building.

The fire even caused a portion of the roof to collapse.

Firefighters battle an apartment fire along Creekside Way in Roswell on the morning of Oct. 22, 2020. (FOX 5)

Fire officials said the blaze impacted about 20 units.

Advertisement

There were no reports of injuries and all the residents have been accounted for.

The Red Cross was asked to respond to the scene to help those displaced because of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com. Watch Good Day Atlanta starting at 4:30 a.m. for more details.