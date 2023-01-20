Early morning fire destroys Canton mobile home

article

Firefighters spent the morning battling a massive blaze a Canton mobile home Friday.

Officials with the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 they received reports of a structure fire near Mill Creak Road and Arnold Mill Road shortly before 7 a.m. Friday.

At the scene, crews found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

After battling the blaze for nearly an hour, fire crews were able to successfully put the fire out. They continue to look for hot spots.

(Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services)

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the blaze.