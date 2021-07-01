1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Gwinnett County apartment shooting

One man is dead and another is hospitalized after an overnight shooting at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

Officials say they were called after reports of a shooting shortly after midnight at the Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments on 50 St. Marlowe Drive in Lawrenceville.

"Neighbors were the ones that actually called the shots being fired at the location," Gwinnett County Police Department's Officer Hideshi Valle says.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a victim dead and another injured. Both victims' names are being withheld while officers notify their next of kin.

Police say they found multiple shell casings at the scene and are collecting evidence and talking to witnesses to figure out how the shooting began.

"It appears the altercation started in the breezeway of the apartment building," Valle told FOX 5.

Officials say they don't know if the two victims knew each other or if it was a random act of violence.

If you have any information about the case, please call Gwinnett County detectives at 770 513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

