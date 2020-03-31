Duracell donates masks to City of South Fulton

A Fairburn company has donated much-needed personal protective equipment to first responders in the City of South Fulton.

The battery and smart power systems manufacturing company, Duracell in Fairburn, donated 500 N-95 masks to firefighters and EMTs. It's a donation the city's fire chief said came right on time.

"Right now, we are doing everything we can to protect our firefighters and make sure they have the proper PPE, but they are in high demand and short supply." Fire Chief Freddie Broome remarked.

The chief said calls have increased in his city because of the COVID-19 disease.

"We have a community, right now, that doesn't know what is going on and they are afraid of what can possibly happen with COVID-19, so they pick up the phone and call us," Chief Broome said.

It is important that our firefighters and EMTs are protected when they go into these homes. We appreciate what Duracell has done and we realize our need for masks will be ongoing the chief shared.

"My people encounter individuals with the virus all the time and I want them to be protected," the chief concluded.

