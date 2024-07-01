Duo wanted in $8K shoplifting spree at Mall of Georgia

Two women are on the run, wanted in a shoplifting spree at the Mall of Georgia. Gwinnett County police say the women stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from nine different stores on June 22.

"It appears they did it just before closing," said Cpl. Juan Madiedo of the Gwinnett Police Department.

Madiedo says the women went from store to store, cramming stolen merchandise into bags. "They took items ranging from Stanley Cups from Dick’s Sporting Goods to child’s clothing to high end perfumes," Madiedo said.

An employee at Dick’s Sporting Goods spotted the women and confronted them. "The two suspects dropped all their merchandise, and left on foot, running toward a different direction," Madiedo said.

Investigators say the women left behind several bags filled with stolen items. "With around $8,000 estimated stolen from nine different stores that evening," Madiedo said.

Police impounded a white Kia. "The vehicle was a rental vehicle," Madiedo said.

Investigators identified the suspects as Nakenda Janea Thompson Fevrier, 27, of Pooler, and Shacarrie Deasia Heyward, 29, of Savannah.

Danisha Hudson, a shopper, was amazed when FOX 5 told her about a brazen shoplifting spree. "It’s very surprising," Hudson said. "I just don’t understand. Why do you feel like you have to steal?"

The suspects face a laundry list of counts, including shoplifting and prowling.