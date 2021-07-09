Dunwoody officer, suspect injured during chase
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A Dunwoody police officer and a suspect are both recovering at a local hospital after they were both separately injured during a chase.
Officials tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the 6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard after a witness called to report a man walking around who was looking at vehicles with a flashlight.
While talking to 911 operators, the witness said that the suspect had entered a box truck and was attempting to leave the area.
Officers who arrived at the scene quickly found the vehicle and the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area, leading to a chase.
During the chase, officials say the suspect jumped into the creek and was injured. When an officer attempted to apprehend the man, they too were injured when they stepped into a hole hidden in the creek.
Both the suspect and officer were transported to a nearby hospital. Officials have not released the identity of either injured party.
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.