Dunwoody officer, suspect injured during chase

A Dunwoody police officer and a suspect are both recovering at a local hospital after they were both separately injured during a chase.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the 6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard after a witness called to report a man walking around who was looking at vehicles with a flashlight.

While talking to 911 operators, the witness said that the suspect had entered a box truck and was attempting to leave the area.

Officers who arrived at the scene quickly found the vehicle and the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area, leading to a chase.

During the chase, officials say the suspect jumped into the creek and was injured. When an officer attempted to apprehend the man, they too were injured when they stepped into a hole hidden in the creek.

Both the suspect and officer were transported to a nearby hospital. Officials have not released the identity of either injured party.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.