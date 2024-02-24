Suspected Dunwoody burglar caught breaking into cars

article

Charges are pending for a man caught breaking into cars in Dunwoody early Saturday morning.

Dunwoody police say witnesses at two separate locations saw a man breaking into cars overnight. The first incident was called in at around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Holly Oak Place and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Police weren't able to find the suspect.

A second call was made at around 4 a.m. in the Manhasset subdivision, about five minutes away from the first scene.

This time, police found an injured man who matched the description both sets of witnesses gave. He was identified as 31-year-old Kenton Robertson.

Robertson was taken to the hospital for proper treatment of his injuries before he could be booked into the DeKalb County Jail.