Dunwoody apartment explosion: All residents told to move out

All residents of an apartment complex in Dunwoody will need to move out within the next month and a half after an explosion destroyed dozens of units and forced the gas to be shut off.

Residents at Arrive Perimeter Apartments received a letter from management Friday, which states "it has become apparent that we will not be able to quickly return gas service to our residents." The city of Dunwoody directed Atlanta Gas Light to suspend all service to the apartment complex on Monday after an inspection found at least two leaks in the complex.

"We, unfortunately, cannot commit to a reasonable timeline to restore hot water, heat, or functional gas ranges and without a clear date of that return of gas service, we feel that the prudent action is to start to vacate the property" the letter obtained by FOX 5 reads in part. "That's not the action we wanted to take but in order to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, it is the action we are compelled to take."

The letter goes on to state management will not charge residents for the remainder of their time at the complex. It also outlines a plan to avoid congestion, limiting the number of units allowed to move out each day to just 15.

Nearly 50 units at the complex were damaged in the blast that left 4 people injured on Sunday. Many of those displaced have been put up in hotel rooms, something apartment management said they will continue to pay for through the end of the month.

