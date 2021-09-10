Dunkin' donates $40K to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

article

Dunkin' gave a sweet donation to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta this week.

Wednesday, the doughnut and coffee fast-food chain gave a $40,000 check to the hospital.

The money, which was raised as part of Dunkin's Gold Joy Donut fundraiser in July, will help fund research to battle childhood cancer.

The American Cancer Society says more than 10,000 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2021 alone.

But because of major treatment advances, 84% of them can now survive 5 years or more.

