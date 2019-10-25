Duluth residents concerns about tampered mail

Residents in Duluth and the surrounding area are voicing their frustration over

Donna Salus, a resident of Duluth, said she received birthday cards that had been ripped open.

She said she posted a picture of the cards on the Nextdoor app when she got the cards in September.

Since then, Salus said dozens of people have replied to her post.

"I thought it was just me. but I sure wanted my neighbors to be aware that there was a problem and it turns out, it was widespread throughout this whole area," Salus said. "I'm getting messages all the time on my phone about a package tampered with, gift cards, cash stolen, checks laundered it just doesn't stop. Nothing is being done."

Salus was one of more than a dozen victims who showed up to voice their concerns on Friday morning.

Many of them brought pictures of card envelopes that appear to be ripped open and shared similar stories.

"It arrived open and it wasn't the glue, because you could see that the sticker was ripped. The money was gone," said April Rose, a resident.

Ashley Seruggs, a Duluth resident, said she found her card ripped open when she picked it up directly from the post office.

"As I was checking it in my car, of course there was a greeting card that was stolen from. And it hit me in the face," Seruggs said.

Seruggs and others said they've reported the incidents but nothing has been done.

"Whether it's we need to figure out whose doing it," Seruggs said. "We want to feel safe in the community in which we are in to send and receive letters. I love Duluth but this is the one rotten apple that we need to change."

The Office of Inspector General said they've received reports and they are investigating. They could not provide any other details.

The Duluth Police Department is not handling this investigation because it deals with mail.