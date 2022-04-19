Duluth police search for thieves who stole catalytic converters off school buses

article

Police are searching for a pair of thieves who made off with catalytic converters from school buses in Duluth.

Investigators posted photos of a blue older model Ford Explorer that police said was involved in the crime.

(Duluth Police Department)

Police are asking the public to take a look at the photos, and in particular the distinctive black rims on the SUV.

(Duluth Police Department)

Two people were also caught on camera walking from the vehicle.

(Duluth Police Department)

Reputable metal scrappers in Georgia will not accept catalytic converters and lawmakers have been trying crack down on these type of thefts recently.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the people in the photos is asked to call the Detective E. Gomez at 678-512-3719.