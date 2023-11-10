Duluth PD praise Real-Time Crime Center after stopping stolen vehicle

article

A routine night took a dramatic turn around 3 a.m. Thursday for the Duluth Police Department as officers were alerted by the Real-Time Crime Center about a stolen vehicle from Gainesville making its way into their jurisdiction.

One of the officers spotted the stolen vehicle as it turned onto Buford Highway. Rather than stopping, the driver opted for a daring escape, initiating a pursuit that led officers onto Interstate 285.

Officers strategically surrounded the stolen vehicle with multiple patrol cars, effectively boxing it in. Several juveniles then emerged from the car. While most complied with officers' instructions, one individual decided to take off on foot.

Two officers briefly chased the individual and successfully apprehended the 16-year-old teenager.

The department says the successful operation highlights the efficiency of the Real-Time Crime Center's advanced camera system. The cutting-edge technology promptly notified officers of the stolen vehicle's presence, enabling them to respond swiftly, according to DPD.



