Duluth officer injured in crash with suspected DUI driver released from hospital

The police officer in Duluth who was seriously injured after a car driven by a suspected DUI driver slammed into his police cruiser at a busy Gwinnett County intersection last month has been released from the hospital but faces a long road to recovery.

Officer Ricky Porter, a 12-year veteran officer, was significantly injured while on patrol around 4:19 a.m. on Aug. 7. Duluth police said Officer Porter was in his marked patrol car driving along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and was crossing Abbotts Bridge Road on a green light when he was struck by a Dodge Ram whose driver didn't stop at the red light at Abbotts Bridge Road.

The driver ran from the scene. Another Duluth police officer found and arrested the suspect near the scene of the crash a few hours later. The suspect faces DUI, reckless driving, hit and run, driving without a license, and other charges.

Officer Porter was rushed to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition.

On Tuesday, the Duluth Police Department posted that the officer was released from the hospital and into an acute long-term care facility for further rehab.

A video was also posted to the department's Facebook page filled with well-wishes from various members of the city of Duluth.

