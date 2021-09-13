Non-verbal Duluth man reportedly missing for over a month

article

Duluth police are searching for a 24-year-old man who has been missing for over a month.

Officials say 24-year-old Zion Xavier Bynum left his home without his cellphone on the afternoon of Aug. 9 and has not been in contact with his family since.

Bynum has no family or friends in the area, and officials are not sure where he could have gone.

According to investigators, Bynum suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and is known to be non-verbal. Police have checked the local hospitals and have not found him there.

The missing man is described as being around 6-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds.

If you have any information that could help with the search for Bynum, please call detectives at (770) 476-4151.

