Duluth man identified in deadly Indian Trail Road shooting in Lilburn

Gwinnett County Police have identified the man shot and killed on Indian Trail Road early Sunday morning as 30-year-old Kevin D. Valdez from Duluth. Detectives are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, police received a call alerting them that a man had been found dead in a red car parked in a shopping center lot at 880 Indian Trail Road in Lilburn.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the passenger seat. As they started investigating, officers realized there were two crime scenes. They believe the original incident started further back on Indian Trail between Dickens Road and Burns Road.

The parking lot at 880 Indian Trail where the car was found.

Detectives have interviewed potential witnesses. They have not named any suspects.

If you have any information, call Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).