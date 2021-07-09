DUI driver sentenced to 16 years in fatal car crash

A DeKalb County judge sentenced a man to 16 years in prison for killing a college student in a fatal DUI crash.

Defendant Reginald Stubbs rear-ended the Alabama State University freshman Kennedy Segars on Klondike Road while driving drunk back in October of 2018.

"Being Kennedy's mother was the biggest privilege and pleasure I ever had. She was my pride and joy and you wrongfully took her from me," Kennedy's mother Quvada Moreland told the court as she wept.

Defendant Stubbs, who is also a military veteran, turned and faced the family and asked for forgiveness.

"I apologize. I apologize for drinking and driving and causing Kennedy Segars death," Reginald Stubbs said in open court.

Stubbs, who is an admitted alcoholic, began talking about suffering from PTSD. It all rang hallow to Kennedy's father who stormed out of court.

"I served eight years myself and I had PTSD, I just thought it was a whole lot of excuses he was giving and it wasn't right," Kennedy's father said during a news conference after the sentencing.

The judge gave Stubbs the maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. The family walked away satisfied considering the circumstances.

"We want to thank Judge Scott. We did get justice here today. Do not drink and drive," Mr. Segars said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.