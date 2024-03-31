Dublin shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured early Easter Sunday morning

Seven people were shot in an early morning drive-by shooting in Laurens County, killing two.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents say just after 2 a.m. on Easter Sunday, a vehicle pulled up to a home in the 500 block of West Avenue and someone inside opened fire.

The spray of bullets killed 23-year-old Miyori Ellington and 24-year-old Sacred Brown, according to the GBI.

Five others were rushed to an area hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Sunday afternoon, only four remained in the hospital.

No arrests have been made and the motive for the shooting is under investigation.

The GBI is taking the lead in the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at 478-275-0803. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online , or by downloading the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.

Dublin is about 120 miles southwest of Atlanta.