Dua Lipa to bring 2025 Radical Optimism World Tour to Atlanta's State Farm Arena

Get ready to start "Levitating" and "Dance the Night" away Atlanta, because Dua Lipa is coming to State Farm Arena.

The Grammy Award-winning pop star just announced her Radical Optimism World Tour.

The tour will kick off in Singapore in November and continue for nearly a year before ending in Seattle.

The "Houdini" singer will be in Atlanta next year on Saturday, Sep. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14.

Presale tickets will be available for American Express card members on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. You can sign up for the artist presale, which will begin at 10 a.m. the next day, here.

The general sale begins Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

You can see the full tour dates below:

Dua Lipa 2024 Radical Optimism Tour Dates

Tue Nov 5 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Wed Nov 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat Nov 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena

Wed Nov 13 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena

Sat Nov 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Sun Nov 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Wed Nov 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

Sat Nov 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

Sun Nov 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

Wed Nov 27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

Wed Dec 4 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

Thu Dec 5 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

Dua Lipa 2025 Radical Optimism Tour Dates