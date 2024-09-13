Dua Lipa to bring 2025 Radical Optimism World Tour to Atlanta's State Farm Arena
ATLANTA - Get ready to start "Levitating" and "Dance the Night" away Atlanta, because Dua Lipa is coming to State Farm Arena.
The Grammy Award-winning pop star just announced her Radical Optimism World Tour.
The tour will kick off in Singapore in November and continue for nearly a year before ending in Seattle.
The "Houdini" singer will be in Atlanta next year on Saturday, Sep. 13 and Sunday, Sept. 14.
Presale tickets will be available for American Express card members on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. You can sign up for the artist presale, which will begin at 10 a.m. the next day, here.
The general sale begins Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
You can see the full tour dates below:
Dua Lipa 2024 Radical Optimism Tour Dates
- Tue Nov 5 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Wed Nov 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Sat Nov 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena
- Wed Nov 13 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena
- Sat Nov 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
- Sun Nov 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena
- Wed Nov 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium
- Sat Nov 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
- Sun Nov 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena
- Wed Nov 27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena
- Wed Dec 4 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
- Thu Dec 5 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome
Dua Lipa 2025 Radical Optimism Tour Dates
- Thu Mar 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
- Wed Mar 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
- Wed Apr 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
- Sun May 11 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
- Mon May 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
- Thu May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
- Fri May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
- Mon May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
- Tue May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
- Fri May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena
- Tue May 27 – Prague, CR – O2 Arena
- Wed May 28 – Prague, CR – O2 Arena
- Sat May 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
- Sun Jun 1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
- Tue Jun 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Wed Jun 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Sat Jun 7 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)
- Wed Jun 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- Fri Jun 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- Fri Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
- Sat Jun 21 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
- Tue Jun 24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium
- Fri Jun 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium
- Mon Sep 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Tue Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Sep 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Sep 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Tue Sep 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wed Sep 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sat Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sun Sep 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wed Sep 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Thu Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Fri Sep 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Sat Sep 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Tue Sep 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Wed Oct 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sat Oct 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Sun Oct 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Sat Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Sun Oct 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Wed Oct 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Thu Oct 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena