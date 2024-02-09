Drugs, multiple guns seized during searches in Ellenwood, Decatur

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) apprehended and charged Vincent Simon, 39, of Ellenwood with Violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act on Feb. 6. This arrest stems from a collaborative drug investigation conducted by the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the DeKalb County Police Department.

The GBI, in conjunction with the DeKalb County Police Department, executed two search warrants at locations in the 2900 block of Ward Lake Way, Ellenwood, and the 3400 block of Misty Valley Road, Decatur. During the execution of these search warrants, law enforcement seized approximately 135 pounds of suspected marijuana, around 405 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 2 kilograms of MDMA/ecstasy, and 45 firearms.

Vincent Simon was taken into custody and booked at the DeKalb County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests and charges are pending.

Multiple agencies collaborated on this investigation with the aim of impacting street-level drug distribution within DeKalb County, striving to create a safer environment for law-abiding citizens. The efforts of law enforcement underscore their commitment to tackling drug-related issues and fostering a secure community for residents.



