Drugs, guns found during drug investigation in Hall, White counties; 2 men arrested

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has apprehended two individuals, Travis Sims, 49, of Gainesville, and Derrance Damon, 43, of Cleveland, as part of a joint drug investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The investigation, conducted by the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, DEA Atlanta, ATF, White County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Gainesville Police Department, and Georgia State Patrol Gainesville Post, resulted in the arrests.

On March 28, Sims was taken into custody and charged with trafficking of fentanyl, trafficking of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and sale of cocaine. Damon was also arrested and charged with trafficking of fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Following a three-month investigation, search warrants were executed at a residence in the 4000 block of Post Road, Cleveland, and a storage unit in Gainesville, on March 30. Authorities seized various items, including over half a pound of suspected fentanyl, over 110 grams of suspected crack cocaine, over half an ounce of suspected powder cocaine, numerous prescription pills, and firearms. The total street value of the confiscated drugs is estimated at $23,000.

Individuals with information regarding drug activity are encouraged to contact the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) at 706-348-7410. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.