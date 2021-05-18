Drug bust nets 29 arrests in Jeff Davis County

article

Law enforcement in Jeff Davis County arrested and charged more than two dozen suspects on drug charges.

The Jeff Davis County Sheriff's Department said its drug unit and the Hazelhurst Police Department conducted an operation from January to March of 2021 that netted 29 arrests and numerous felony drug and weapon charges.

Charges varied from methamphetamine and cocaine possession to felony firearm possession and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Authorities said they expect to make more arrests.

The suspects charged were:

Carlos Damon Andrews, Sale of Cocaine

Heather Monique Burkett, Possession of Methamphetamine

Madison Diana Brantley, Possession of Methamphetamine

Wilbur Christopher Carter, Sale of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Possession of a firearm by a felon

Tristan Andrew Cooper, Possession of a Scheduled IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Scheduled I Controlled Substance

Robbie Dock Day, Possession of Methamphetamine

Isamael Celis Delgato, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

Joshua Wade Dykes, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Scheduled III Controlled Substance

Felicia Ann Evans, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance

Gary Lamar Jenkins, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance

Jason Charles Kersey, Possession of Methamphetamine

Roy Winston Kight, Sale of Methamphetamine

Danielle Summer Lambert, Possession of Methamphetamine

Deangelo Cortez Lewis, Sale of Methamphetamine

Jason Edwin Lewis, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance

Miranda Lee Maggard, Sale, Distributions, Possession of dangerous drug, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer

Tracie Hollie McDaniel, Possession of Methamphetamine

Kendrick Venard Pace, Sale of Cocaine

Tristan Thorn Roberson, Possession of methamphetamine

Michael Ty Ruis, Possession of Methamphetamine

John Kyle Sellers, Possession of Methamphetamine

Jessica Marie Smith, Possession of Methamphetamine

William Joseph Stewart, Possession of Methamphetamine

Damon Corey Strickland, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute

James Albert Strong, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Darius Javon Sturgis, Sale of Cocaine

Rose Taggart, Possession of Methamphetamine

Thomas Ashley Waters, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (three counts); Sale, Distribution or Possession of dangerous drugs

Brandy Marie Watkins, Possession of Methamphetamine

