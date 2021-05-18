Drug bust nets 29 arrests in Jeff Davis County
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Jeff Davis County arrested and charged more than two dozen suspects on drug charges.
The Jeff Davis County Sheriff's Department said its drug unit and the Hazelhurst Police Department conducted an operation from January to March of 2021 that netted 29 arrests and numerous felony drug and weapon charges.
Charges varied from methamphetamine and cocaine possession to felony firearm possession and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
Authorities said they expect to make more arrests.
The suspects charged were:
- Carlos Damon Andrews, Sale of Cocaine
- Heather Monique Burkett, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Madison Diana Brantley, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Wilbur Christopher Carter, Sale of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Tristan Andrew Cooper, Possession of a Scheduled IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Scheduled I Controlled Substance
- Robbie Dock Day, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Isamael Celis Delgato, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Joshua Wade Dykes, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance, Possession of a Scheduled III Controlled Substance
- Felicia Ann Evans, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance
- Gary Lamar Jenkins, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Scheduled II Controlled Substance
- Jason Charles Kersey, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Roy Winston Kight, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Danielle Summer Lambert, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Deangelo Cortez Lewis, Sale of Methamphetamine
- Jason Edwin Lewis, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Miranda Lee Maggard, Sale, Distributions, Possession of dangerous drug, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer
- Tracie Hollie McDaniel, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Kendrick Venard Pace, Sale of Cocaine
- Tristan Thorn Roberson, Possession of methamphetamine
- Michael Ty Ruis, Possession of Methamphetamine
- John Kyle Sellers, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Jessica Marie Smith, Possession of Methamphetamine
- William Joseph Stewart, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Damon Corey Strickland, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- James Albert Strong, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Darius Javon Sturgis, Sale of Cocaine
- Rose Taggart, Possession of Methamphetamine
- Thomas Ashley Waters, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (three counts); Sale, Distribution or Possession of dangerous drugs
- Brandy Marie Watkins, Possession of Methamphetamine
