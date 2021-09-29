'Drop the machete, sir': Body cam released from LaGrange officer-involved shooting

LaGrange police have released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting of a wanted man that officers say they were forced to shoot after he charged at them with a machete.

The officers can be heard yelling orders for the man to drop the machete.

"Drop the machete, sir. Drop the machete. You are going to get shot," the officers could be heard saying.

"I don't give a f---," the man replied.

It happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Greenville Street.

Police say officers approached Ronald McCormick after someone reported an armed man acting suspiciously near Lafayette Square.

Authorities say after trying to make contact with him three times, McCormick refused commands to surrender and charged at them.

An officer shot him in the stomach and legs.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

McCormick, had felony warrants for battery, cruelty to children, and possession with intent to distribute meth.

