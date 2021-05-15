Drivers take 2 laps after receiving vaccines at Talladega Superspeedway

article

Talladega Superspeedway gave drivers a shot and two laps on the historic race track on Saturday.

The racetrack announced this week it was hosting a free COVID-19 test and vaccine clinic, granting recipients the opportunity to do their best imitation of a NASCAR driver afterward.

During the "Race to End COVID" event, vaccine recipients 16-years-old and older who choose to be tested or vaccinated at the drive-thru clinic were allowed to take two laps around the 2.66-mile, 33-degree banked racetrack.

Drivers were led by a pace car and required to sign a consent waiver.

Talladega Superspeedway hosted the event with partners Increasing Community Access to Testing program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, its testing provider eTrueNorth, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC Foundation and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Talladega Superspeedway will host NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series races on Oct. 2 and the YellaWood 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, Oct. 3. For more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement



