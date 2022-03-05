Driver, passengers in Lamborghini shot on Interstate 75, police say

Atlanta police said someone shot at a Lamborghini and possibly caught bystanders in the line of fire while driving on Interstate 75 early Saturday morning near the Langford Parkway exit.

Police said four people were hospitalized with gunshots wounds. First, officers went to the scene at 12:40 a.m. and found a woman injured in a pickup truck. Later, a man and two other women with gunshot wounds took themselves to the hospital. All four injured people were in stable condition on Saturday.

Atlanta police said a fourth person reported being shot at but was not wounded. Police think they're victims of the same incident.

Investigators think an earlier altercation between the Lamborghini's occupants and another group of people led to the shooting. Investigators said, after the argument, the car carrying the shooter pulled up alongside the Lamborghini and began shooting.

The other reported victims were not intended targets, police said.

No arrests have been made and police said the investigation continues.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE