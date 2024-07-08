Driver killed in fiery Athens crash

Investigators in Athens are trying to determine the cause of a deadly single-vehicle crash just east of downtown.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Herman and Vines streets. According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers arrived to find a Chevrolet pickup truck engulfed in flames.

The driver, whose name has not been confirmed, did not survive.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Officer First Class Cameron at caleb.cameron@accgov.com or 762-400-7191.

The police department reports this is the fourth deadly accident it has investigated this year.