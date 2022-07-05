Trapped driver killed in fiery crash at SW Atlanta intersection

article

At least one person has been killed in a fiery crash at a southwest Atlanta intersection Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police say at around 6:10 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW and Cascade Avenue after reports of a vehicle crash.

Durring the crash, one vehicle caught fire, trapping at least one of its occupants inside. The victim, who has not been identified, died in the crash while police tried to get him out of the vehicle..

FOX 5 cameras caught the charred remains of the car on the side of the intersection. The front of the car was heavily damaged. There was also damage to a nearby building.

A witness says the car was speeding and hit a pole next to the road.

The Atlanta Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is on scene and working to determine what led up to the crash.

Both Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard and Cascade Avenue are shut down while crews work at the scene.