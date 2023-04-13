Driver hospitalized after chase with Georgia State Patrol through metro Atlanta

article

An overnight police chase through metro Atlanta has ended with an allegedly armed suspect rushed to the hospital.

Officials with the Georgia State Patrol tell FOX 5 the incident began shortly after midnight when a trooper tried to pull over a Cadillac CTS for speeding on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County.

Instead of stopping, authorities say the driver continued to speed away, leading to a chase that went from the interstate to Fulton County.

The chase ended on Highland Avenue in Atlanta when a trooper performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle.

Investigators say the driver tried to jump out of the Cadillac while it was moving and ended up being pinned between his car and a tree.

Troopers were able to free the man and medics transported him to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the driver was carrying a loaded gun and didn't have a driver's license.

Investigators have not released the suspect's name or what charges he may be facing.