Driver in custody after hit-and-run crash on Austell road

A driver is facing potential charges after Cobb County police say they connected him with a dangerous hit-and-run crash that sent two people to the hospital late Tuesday night.

Investigators say shortly after 11 p.m., 63-year-old Deborah Wright stopped her 2005 Honda Accord in the southbound lane of Cardell Road after experiencing an issue with her vehicle. A nearby resident, identified as 53-year-old Keith Paine, noticed the stalled car and went out to help.

While Paine examined the vehicle, officials say a black 2008 Lexus 460 crashed into the rear of the stalled Honda, severely injuring Wright and Paine. The driver then fled the scene.

Medics rushed the two victims to local hospitals for treatment. At least report, both were still recovering from severe injuries.

Officials say before Paine was transported, he was able to give them information that led them to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

Officers found the car at the Austell home of 43-year-old Anthony Sarfo and took him into custody.

Sarfo is now at the Cobb Adult Detention Center. Officials have not shared what charges he may be facing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation into the crash, call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-3987.