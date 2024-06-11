Video: Driver escapes moments before train smashes into truck in Bartow County

A driver of an 18-wheeler is lucky to be alive after he jumped out of the way seconds before a train crashed into his truck in Bartow County.

The dangerous crash happened overnight at a train crossing on Allatoona Road and Keeling Mountain Road in the county.

FOX 5 viewer and truck driver Zack Hatcher witnessed the crash from just feet away.

In the video, you can hear the train whistle as it gets closer to the tractor-trailer stalled out on the tracks.

Hatcher had to back up his truck to avoid getting hit by the debris that went flying everywhere.

He said that no one appeared to be hurt in the crash. Officials have not released any details about possible injuries.

Crews shut down Allatoona Road for hours while they cleaned up the aftermath of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.