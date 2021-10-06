Expand / Collapse search
APD: Driver, ejected killed after truck flips on I-20

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a driver who caused a crash on Interstate 20 has died.

The deadly collision happened before 1 a.m. on Tuesday at I-20 just before Moreland Avenue.

According to police, the male driver of a pickup truck was speeding and clipped a semi-truck on the interstate.

The man's truck flipped several times and he was ejected on the interstate.

Police say the man was then hit by at least two other drivers.

Medics rushed the driver to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

