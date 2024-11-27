Driver dies after crash during high-speed chase on I-75, GSP says

article

A 22-year-old driver is dead after a high-speed chase with Georgia State Patrol troopers on Interstate 75 in Catoosa County.

Officials say the incident started near mile marker 342 on the interstate on Tuesday night.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a trooper conducting speed detection clocked a black 2015 Infiniti Q50 heading north at 114 miles per hour.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but officials say the driver refused to pull over, leading to a high-speed chase on the interstate.

As the vehicle got close to exit 348, the GSP said the driver lost control, leaving the interstate and overturning between I-75 and the exit ramp. The trooper's vehicle also hit the guardrail in the median, stopping nearby.

The driver of the Infinity, identified as 22-year-old Dalton resident Hugo Urbano Chavez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics rushed a passenger in the car, 30-year-old Angel Aleman, to Chattanooga's Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation.