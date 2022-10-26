Driver critically injured in crash on GA 400 exit ramp

article

A driver is fighting for his life after a crash on an Interstate 85 exit early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Georgia State Route 400 at the exit to southbound I-85.

According to Atlanta police, the victim's vehicle hit the guardrail and his vehicle became disabled.

While his vehicle was stuck, police say another vehicle crashed into the stalled car.

The victim, identified as a 36-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the other driver remained at the scene. Investigators have not said whether there will be any charges in connection with the crash.