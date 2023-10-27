Driver crashes into Buckhead CVS, facing DUI charge

A driver is facing a DUI charge after crashing into a CVS store in the Buckhead area.

Police responded to the crash at a shopping center on Northside Parkway near West Paces Ferry Road around 4:40 a.m. Friday. Investigators say the driver took the ramp off Interstate 75, drove across 4 lanes, and ended up in the building.

The driver and a female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

The driver has been identified as Bailey Cadugan. He was charged with DUI (less safe), Reckless Driving and Driving in Improper Lane.