Driver who killed 22-year-old on I-85 faces murder charge, police say

A man accused of killing a man standing on the shoulder of Interstate 85 while trying to avoid a traffic stop is in police custody and facing a litany of charges, including felony murder in Gwinnett County.

The Georgia State Patrol said Victor Allen Smith, 55, led a trooper on a pursuit on March 6 after trying to avoid a traffic stop.

Smith's Porsche lost control and crashed into a person who was standing next to a wrecker on Interstate 85 on Sunday evening. Hugo N. Martinez, 22, died in the collision. Officials said a wrecker had just finished loading his broken-down car on I-85 north. The driver of the wrecker was able to jump over a concrete barrier, officials said, and avoided being hit.

Georgia State Patrol said the pursuit started at around 8 p.m. on Sunday when troopers tried to stop a gray Porsche Cayman for speeding and an improper lane change near Chamblee Tucker Road in I-85.

The trooper activated their patrol car lights, officials said, and driver sped off north into Gwinnett County, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. Georgia State Patrol said it lost control south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard on I-85.

That's when troopers said the driver skidded into the east shoulder and emergency lane where Martinez and the wrecker driver were standing.

Smith faces several charges, including traffic offenses:

Speeding

Improper Lane Change

Fleeing and Attempting to Elude

HOV Violation

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

DUI Drugs/Less Safe

Reckless Driving

Felony Murder

Homicide by Vehicle (1st Degree)

Driving in the Emergency Lane

Too Fast for Conditions

Failure to Maintain Lane

Following Too Closely

Smith is in Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

