Driver who killed 22-year-old on I-85 faces murder charge, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of killing a man standing on the shoulder of Interstate 85 while trying to avoid a traffic stop is in police custody and facing a litany of charges, including felony murder in Gwinnett County.
The Georgia State Patrol said Victor Allen Smith, 55, led a trooper on a pursuit on March 6 after trying to avoid a traffic stop.
Smith's Porsche lost control and crashed into a person who was standing next to a wrecker on Interstate 85 on Sunday evening. Hugo N. Martinez, 22, died in the collision. Officials said a wrecker had just finished loading his broken-down car on I-85 north. The driver of the wrecker was able to jump over a concrete barrier, officials said, and avoided being hit.
Georgia State Patrol said the pursuit started at around 8 p.m. on Sunday when troopers tried to stop a gray Porsche Cayman for speeding and an improper lane change near Chamblee Tucker Road in I-85.
The trooper activated their patrol car lights, officials said, and driver sped off north into Gwinnett County, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. Georgia State Patrol said it lost control south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard on I-85.
That's when troopers said the driver skidded into the east shoulder and emergency lane where Martinez and the wrecker driver were standing.
Smith faces several charges, including traffic offenses:
- Speeding
- Improper Lane Change
- Fleeing and Attempting to Elude
- HOV Violation
- Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
- DUI Drugs/Less Safe
- Reckless Driving
- Felony Murder
- Homicide by Vehicle (1st Degree)
- Driving in the Emergency Lane
- Too Fast for Conditions
- Failure to Maintain Lane
- Following Too Closely
Smith is in Gwinnett County Jail without bond.
