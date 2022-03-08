Car rolls off road, killing teens in White County

The White County Sheriff's Office said two teenagers died after a deputy found their car crashed at around midnight Tuesday.

A patrol deputy saw a car moving quickly on Duncan Bridge Road, flaying through a stop sign on Georgia Highway 254.

The deputy lost sight of the car after trying to pull them over for a traffic stop, but later found it rolled over on Duncan Bridge Road north of Pless Road.

The deputy found a 16-year-old driver from Cornelia unconscious and a 16-year-old passenger from Baldwin dead. The driver died whiled en route to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating, police said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE