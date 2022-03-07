Porsche trying escape traffic stop loses control, kills 22-year-old man on I-85 shoulder

article

Georgia State Patrol said a Porsche evading a traffic stop lost control and crashed into a person who was standing next to a wrecker on Interstate 85 on Sunday evening.

Hugo N. Martinez, 22, died in the collision. Officials said a wrecker had just finished loading his broken-down car on I-85 north. The driver of the wrecker was able to jump over a concrete barrier, officials said, and avoided being hit.

Georgia State Patrol said the pursuit started at around 8 p.m. on Sunday when troopers tried to stop a gray Porsche Cayman for speeding and an improper lane change near Chamblee Tucker Road in I-85.

The trooper activated their patrol car lights, officials said, and driver sped off north into Gwinnett County, weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. Georgia State Patrol said it lost control south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard on I-85.

That's when troopers said the driver skidded into the east shoulder and emergency lane where Martinez and the wrecker driver were standing.

Police have not identified the driver of the Porsche or declared any charges.

